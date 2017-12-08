CADA To Host 3rd Annual Greater Mankato Toy Drive, Saturday Night

For the third year in a row, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse will be sponsoring the Greater Mankato Toy Drive.



The event starts Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. inside the Nakato Bar and Grill.

Folks are encouraged to bring in toys as long as they aren't deemed violent, like nerf guns and toy swords.

Monetary donations will also be accepted and money raised will benefit the families at the CADA shelter.

The first two years have been successful, and organizers hope that this year will see more people come in.



Blue Earth County Coordinator for CADA Tatum Roberts said "It's a fun time, it's for a great cause and I would love to see an even bigger turnout this year than the last two."



The event will run until midnight and along with dropping off toys and donations, bands will supply music.

Lineup includes: The Frye (Mankato), Rythmaplex (Mankato) , Jaw Knee Vee (St. Paul) & Liquor Beats Winter (MPLS).

- KEYC 12