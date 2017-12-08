South Central College Culinary Students Showcase Skills

Students at South Central College are showing off their culinary skills this holiday season.



On Friday, 12 culinary arts students at the school teamed up with Hy–Vee chefs at the Hilltop location for a special holiday sampling.

The South Central Night at Hy–Vee offered an array of samples, home recipes and meal plan ideas.

Students say it was a positive feeling to share their recipes with the local community.



"We've been working on these recipes for the last week, perfecting everything and tasting everything and making sure everything is delicious and perfect for the event," SCC culinary student Abby said.