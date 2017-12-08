Keeping Kids And Drivers Safe In School Zones

When it comes to staying safe in school zones, everyone has a role.

"So when that's a driver that doesn't have a kid in school, a driver that is dropping off a student, our walkers and our bikers, they all play a part in ensuring everyone gets safe to school," Heather Mueller, Director of Teaching and Learning.

Since it's usually still dark in the morning, drivers need make sure their headlights are on.

Also remember to slow down and drive with caution.

"These school zones seem to be crowded with a lot of people both walking and driving, so we just ask that everybody really slow down and keep your eyes out for children at that time," North Mankato Police Dept. Lt. Nicole Adams said.

Also, when dropping kids off, pull up as close to the school as possible.

For the kids, make sure they know to look in every direction when around cars.

"We know that kids are in a hurry to get, so we just ask kids to also watch out for vehicles, try to use the crosswalks when they can," Adams said.

And now that winter's here, use extra caution when driving or walking on ice.

--KEYC News 12.