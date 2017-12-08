St. Peter School District Finds $700K Left Over After New School

The St. Peter School District reported that about $700,00 was left over from the $58.595 million bond, received to build the St. Peter High School.

Superintendent Paul Peterson said there have been discussions on how the money might be dispersed as well as where.

"Now we are in the process of starting to develop some general estimates in working with contractors and engineers to see how much prioritization we're going to have to do with these remaining projects as a part of the comprehensive plan," said Peterson.

Operation Maintenance Supervisor Marc Bachman spoke on possible additions to schools.

"The middle school here and the early childhood center we'll add sprinkling to that, there's just additional upgrades and enhancements to freshen the building up as we did in the rest of the buildings," said Bachman.

So far, any additions and enhancements aren't set in stone, but are in the running to enhance safety.

Principal of St. Peter High School Annette Engeldinger said there was talk about enhancements at the Community Spirit Park.

"Some bleacher seating for some of the baseball softball fields and also some seating around the park for people to enjoy when they come out and watch a game," said Engeldinger.

Peterson said he is just happy that they are in a position where they have an excess amount rather than a shortage.

"To have some excess dollars that we can now put towards those things that we're really hoping to do is really great for our district as we move forward," said Peterson.

Bachman said it is likely that the larger projects will start as soon as school gets out and will be completed before the start of the 2018–2019 school year.

The school board will see some preliminary numbers on potential project costs later this winter and by spring they could decide which projects will get part of that $700,000.