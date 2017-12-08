Local Officers Prepared for "Shop With a Cop"

The Shop with a Cop event will take place on Saturday, giving underprivileged children the opportunity to shop with officers for holiday gifts to give to give to their family members.

Cmdr. Matt DuRose said Wal-Mart as well as other organizations have been a tremendous help this year.

"I believe bike helmets will be donated by Wal-Mart this year, so we make sure that their carts and their hearts are full when they leave," said DuRose.

DuRose said the event is a great opportunity for officers to connect with children outside of a call for service.

The event will start Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the Mankato Wal-Mart.