New Ulm Falls To Packers, 4-1

New Ulm graduate Scott Macho brought South St. Paul into familiar territory against his former team.

The Eagles, coming off its first win of the season Friday night, played physical early on as Sam Berg shoves Packers defenseman Owen Ramirez off the puck and then Kyle Tauer comes in and lays down the boom!

New Ulm would strike first as Nick Banal wins the faceoff, Ethan O'Connor passes the puck to Max Heiderscheidt who puts it on net and the heads-up senior, Banal, with some nice stick work in front of the net, tips it in to put New Ulm up early.

However that would be all South St. Paul senior goalie Jacob Toensing would allow as the Tigers win it 4-1, outshooting the Eagles 49-17.

-KEYC 12