Springfield Earns 1st Victory Of Season, 48-33 Over Greyhounds

In section 2A, two teams were looking to grab their first win on this young season.

Springfield traveled to New Ulm and the Greyhounds kept it close early as Mckenna Miling sees an open lane and decides to take it herself, pulling up and draining the J.

Miling, assisting as well, finds Rose Hazuka who hits nothing but net from behind the arc.

However, the Tigers would continue to hold the lead with help from Mikayla Parker who hits the jumper from the left side of the key.

Some transition points here as Sydney Hauger looks ahead to find Casandra Graff who stops and makes the shot from practically the same spot.

Springfield led 21-15 at halftime and would pull away to earn a number in the win column, defeating New Ulm Cathedral 48-33.

