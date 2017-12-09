MSU's Bednarski Named All-American

MSU kicker Casey Bednarski was named to the AFCA All-American first team for his efforts on the field for the purple and gold this fall.

The Oconomowoc,Wisconsin-native started in all 14-games for the Mavs, making 25-field goals and scoring 134-points (setting the MSU single season record).

His 55 extra points tied him for 5th most in program history.

Bednarski also connected on a 63-yard field goal in MSU's win over Minnesota Crookston.

Bednarski and the Mavs finished the year 13-1 advancing to the NCAA Division-II national quarterfinals.