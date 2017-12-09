Mankato Ballet Company Performing 32nd Annual "The Nutcracker"

Performing in the ballet is life–long dream of many young people and takes years of hard work to achieve.

"The Nutcracker" is one of the most well–known ballets and for the 32nd time, the Mankato Ballet Company is showcasing it.

While most see the elegant and talented finished product during the performance, behind the scenes this craft takes a lot more time some people might think.

On average, ballerinas practice their technique 15 hours per week and with that comes endurance which can challenge the body.



16-year-old Reilly Friend said "Just how hard it is, I think that's a pretty like baseline thing that a lot of people don't know. They don't know that it takes a lot of energy like every time. Even if you're just dancing for like two minutes or something, it takes a lot out of you and it takes a lot of effort."

Effort and skill, it's imperative that these young ladies understand how durable their muscles are and can react to different routines.

Because if not, even the slightest lack of attention to detail can cause some serious harm.



16-year-old Rebekah Hartwig said "It's not just all like how flexible you are, how many times you can spin. You have to actually be really strong, because if you're super bendy then you can injure yourself really easily."

While perseverance and work ethic are traits needed to thrive in this type of dance, interest has yet to see a decline.

In the performing company, Mankato Ballet currently has 24 members, one of whom a boy and continues to see young girls take their classes and stay committed so they can participate in performances like these.



Mankato Ballet Company artistic director Eryn Michlitsch said "The tutu's and you know I mean everybody's got a jewelry box with a ballerina in it and there is just something magical about that. So, obviously you know it draws the little ones. We do have a big program with lots of little ones, but it's the older ones that stick to it after a really long time that end up being those pretty little ballerinas that look like the jewelry boxes."

The Mankato Ballet Company will be putting on two more performances tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. inside the Ted Paul Theater on the campus of MSU.



For more information on the Mankato Ballet Company, you can visit their website.

For tickets, visit mnsu.edu/theatre or call the box office at 507-389-6661.

- KEYC 12