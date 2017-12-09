MSU Introduces Multi-Lingual Captions for Commencement

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday night, two vehicles were involved in an accident on the corner of Belgrade Avenue and Lee Boulevard in North Mankato.
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday night, two vehicles were involved in an accident on the corner of Belgrade Avenue and Lee Boulevard in North Mankato.
Officers responded to a call for service from the victim that claimed Spence had put meth in her Gatorade.
Officers responded to a call for service from the victim that claimed Spence had put meth in her Gatorade.
The St. Peter School District reported that about $700,00 was left over from the $58.595 million bond.
The St. Peter School District reported that about $700,00 was left over from the $58.595 million bond.
UPDATE From North Mankato Police:
After seeing the report on KEYC News 12, a 16-year-old female came forward and admitted to police she was the driver involved. Police also say the teen told them she and her passenger were unaware that she hit the child. The 16-year-old's vehicle matches a vehicle description in this incident. The case will be reviewed by the city attorney's office.
UPDATE From North Mankato Police:
After seeing the report on KEYC News 12, a 16-year-old female came forward and admitted to police she was the driver involved. Police also say the teen told them she and her passenger were unaware that she hit the child. The 16-year-old's vehicle matches a vehicle description in this incident. The case will be reviewed by the city attorney's office.
Republican candidate Jeremy Munson is running for the vacant position for district 23-B
Republican candidate Jeremy Munson is running for the vacant position for district 23-B
On average, ballerinas practice their technique 15 hours per week and with that comes endurance which can challenge the body.
On average, ballerinas practice their technique 15 hours per week and with that comes endurance which can challenge the body.
Mount Kato is now open and celebrating its 40th Anniversary this ski and snowboard season.
Mount Kato is now open and celebrating its 40th Anniversary this ski and snowboard season.
Sellner steals the show at East Invite.
Sellner steals the show at East Invite.