MSU Introduces Multi-Lingual Captions for Commencement

Students from all walks of life gathered today for Minnesota State University-Mankato's Fall 2017 Commencement.

Many of their loved ones were waving and screaming to be heard, however for many international students the experience was different.

MSU's Vice President of Technology Mark Johnson said the school's IT Department developed a method in which the families that could not attend, could still be a part of their student's big day.

"This year for students, staff and faculty who have people throughout the world that want to see our graduation in their language, we've added a number of languages including Arabic, Spanish and Hmong Daw and Hindi,"said Johnson.

Aviation student Ammar Aljuhani was very excited for the day.

"It's kind of great feeling, I mean I've been waiting for this since I was a child and finally this day come," said Aljuhani.

Only his dad was able to make the graduation, but he recently told the rest of his family in Saudi Arabia about the option to watch online.

"I just told them that two days ago, so hopefully they're waiting right now, hopefully they can watch it and see," said Aljuhani.

Johnson said his group was presented with 20 to 40 languages but they could only choose six. He said he is hoping for a change in the coming years.

"Our students come from 89 different countries and there's almost 1400 international students, so we're hoping to get many languages in the next couple of years," said Johnson.

There were 1,817 students who graduated today from MSU. Whether or not loved ones were physically there, they could still participate from their homes.