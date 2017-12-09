"Shop With a Hero" Delivers Holiday Joy to Local Children

Local children gathered at the Walmart on Madison Avenue for the annual Shop with a Hero event.



The gathering gave underprivileged children the chance to shop for holiday gifts for themselves, their family members and Toys for Tots.

Alongside Blue Earth County public safety officials and military personnel, the children traveled down the aisles picking any toy that caught their eye.

Lieutenant Nicole Adams, who enjoys shopping with the kids, said she encourages more parents to have their children participate.



"If they do have a child that they would like to come shopping with the officers, or the military or the fireman, just to get their child signed up," said Adams.



The children were given free bike helmets and books, the chance to take pictures with Santa and most importantly, time to hang out with a hero.