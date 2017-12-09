Citizens Drive Past Live Nativity Scene

At First Lutheran Church, residents had an opportunity to drive through a life–like nativity scene.



Throughout the route, a number of different characters could be seen, reenacting the birth of Christ.

Shepherds watched over their sheep while the three wise men traveled toward the newborn king.

Not only did the scene provide a unique experience about the origin of Christmas, but donations were also being raised toward the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.



Coordinator Kim Neubauer said "In the times that we're in, hopefully what the whole meaning of Christmas. Bringing the church together, the community together. Our church is going through a transition right now looking for a new pastor. It was just a time to bring everybody together and hopefully give back to the community with the food shelf donations and things."

