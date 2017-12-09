Free Ski Week For Kids At Mount Kato

Here's a chance for families looking to embrace the winter weather...Mount Kato is now open and celebrating its 40th Anniversary this ski and snowboard season and offering a free week for kids.

Starting Monday, December 11th through Sunday, December 17th, Mount Kato will be offering free lift tickets to kids 12 years of age and younger. Children will also receive half-price equipment rental and half-price group lessons for skiers ages, 6 through 12 and snowboarders, 7 through 12.

Half priced group lessons will be offered weekdays. Mount Kato is open daily except Wednesdays...excluding December 27th.

--KEYC News 12