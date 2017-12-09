Nicollet County Sheriff Involved In Accident

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday night, two vehicles were involved in an accident on the corner of Belgrade Avenue and Lee Boulevard in North Mankato.



One of the vehicles was a Nicollet County Sheriff who officials say was traveling south down the hill.

As he was turning left onto Belgrade Avenue, a car carrying three teenagers hit the deputy's car from behind, sending both vehicles off the road.

All four individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

All roads entering the accident site were closed to allow for state patrol to investigate the scene.

North Mankato police were on hand to assist. The cause of the collision is still being determined.

- KEYC 12