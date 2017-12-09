KEYC - Cougars Lose Nailbiter to the Packers

Cougars Lose Nailbiter to the Packers

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato East/Loyola boy's hockey team played host to South St. Paul Saturday. 

South St. Paul wins 1-0 over the Cougars.

