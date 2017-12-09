KEYC - Scarlet Boy's Basketball Improves to 2-0 After Win Over Winona

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato West boy's basketball team played host to the Winona Winhawks Saturday.

Scarlets win 80-71.

Dondre Spann led Mankato West with 20 points.