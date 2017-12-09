KEYC - West Girl's Win Big Over Winona

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato West girl's basketball team played host to the Winona Winhawks Saturday.

West wins big, 75-44 over Winona.

Claire Hemstock led the Scarlets with 19 points on the afternoon.

--KEYC News 12.