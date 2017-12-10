KEYC - Scarlet Gymnasts Win East Invite

Scarlet Gymnasts Win East Invite

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato East/Loyola Gymnastics team hosted the East Invite Saturday. 

Mankato West wins the competition with 133.1 points.

New Ulm finished in second, St. Peter in third, while Waseca and Mankato East/Loyola rounded out fourth and fifth place.

