3 Killed in Head-on Crash Near Morton

3 people, including a one year old boy, were killed in a head-on crash near Morton Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at 5:10 Saturday evening along highway 71 about one mile west of highway 19.

The report says 34 year old Shaunna Kraft of Lakefield was northbound on highway 71 and attempted to pass a vehicle on a bridge and struck a van head-on. That van was driven by 41 year old Teresa Linde of Redwood Falls. Both Kraft and Linde were killed in the crash.

The patrol says a one year old boy in Kraft’s car was also killed.

The report says two other passengers in Kraft’s vehicle sustained life threatening injuries, 27 year old Khampong Thammalong of Lakefield and a 7 year old boy were taken to hospitals in the Twin Cities.

The state patrol report says neither driver or the 7 year old were wearing seat belts.

The state patrol was assisted by the Morton and Redwood Falls police departments, the Redwood and Renville county sheriff departments and MnDOT.

—KEYC NEWS 12