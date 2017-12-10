KEYC - Morning Fire Causes Damage To Building

By Erika Brooks, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a fire just before nine Sunday morning at 2021 Hoffman Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire on the south side of the building with flames spreading into the interior basement and first floor. There were no injuries and fire damages are estimated at $160,000. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

