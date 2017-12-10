Wells Ambulance Delivers Baby During Snow Storm

Angela Gonzalez was surprised when she began having contractions while she was driving.

On December 5, Gonzalez was heading back from her fiancee's home in Thompson, Iowa. She was heading to her internship in Mankato, when the pains began.

"I like get to the point where I'm just like really squeezing the steering wheel and I realize the my contractions are like every fifteen minutes...so I get to Wells and I just can't take it anymore," said Gonzalez.

She called 911 when she reached the city of Wells. Her two daughters, 9-year-old Zoii and 4- year-old Azrii were in the back seat.

The Wells Ambulance met her on I-90, where they delivered the baby. Gonzalez said the EMTs were very helpful with the delivery.

EMT Driver Matt Hewhartman said the road conditions that night were unsafe.

"First of all it was dark, it was windy,it had just sleeted so the roads were pretty icy, kind of hard to see, but I took it slow and it was fine," said Hewhartman.

EMT Tiffany Husfeldt delivered the baby.

"It was kind of a check off my bucket list as an EMT and anybody in the field that's kind of always an honor or a cool experience to have," said Husfeldt.

EMT Joel Treptow assisted with the birth and offered to look after the Gonzalez's two daughters, while she was taken to the hospital. Treptow and his wife are licensed foster parents, so it was not a big deal for them.

Treptow said he called his wife and she was more than happy to help.

"They went to our house, watched tv and cartoons until a family member was able to come and pick them up," said Treptow.

Gonzalez appreciated everyone's help that day and for the safe delivery of her baby boy.

"Natural birth is beautiful and it was amazing and I definitely wouldn't change anything," said Gonzalez. "The experience was different but it was great."

The parents named their son John Aaron Arrazolo Jr., who was named after his dad.