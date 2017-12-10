Mayo Clinic Holds Memorial Service for Children Gone too Soon

Mayo Clinic Health System held a children's memorial service today for families who lost a child during a pregnancy, childhood or adulthood.

The event is part of International Children's Memorial Day, which occurs annually on the second Sunday in December, with candles lit around the world in memory of children who have died.

Mayo Clinic's Bereavement Coordinator Jeanne Atkinson said there were a number of activities for the event.

"We have a service where we light candles and we have music and we have a local pastor who comes in does a little mediation about grief and loss," said Atkinson.

She said the event allowed for families to come together and connect with other families who have also lost a child.

" It's also a time you know where they can remember their child and honor them, said Atkinson.



Attendees were welcomed to bring a framed photo of the child they were remembering for the event's display.