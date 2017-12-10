Tonic Sol-fa Performs In Mankato For 1st Time With Special Guest Chris Rupp

Inside the Verizon Center Grand Hall, Acapella group Tonic Sol–fa performed in Mankato for the first time, but were not alone.



Who needs instruments, when a group of guys can produce a harmonious melody with just their voices.

Tonic Sol–fa, an acapella group that has been together for more than 20 years, is touring around the region singing Christmas tunes as part of their Holiday tour.

Sunday night marked the first time that they've been to Mankato and before the concert, they were thrilled to have the opportunity.



Tonic Sol-fa's Greg Bannwarth said "We've never been here before, this is our very first time in coming to Mankato and we are very excited.



Tonic Sol-fa's Theo Brown said "The city is awesome, this venue is also awesome. Sounds great, I'm excited to kind of get in the mix."

They would not be alone, as Mankato native and former winner of "The Singoff" with the group "Home Free", Chris Rupp, preceded the quartet.

Rupp and the group have known each other for a while but never got the chance to sing in his hometown, that was until Sunday.



Music artist Chris Rupp said "I'm really excited to be able to perform with Tonic Sol–Fa tonight. Because Tonic Sol–fa was one of my inspirations growing up in the music world because they've been around for longer than Home Free has. So, we modeled after them for many years. We were always looking, what are they doing now, what are they doing next? So, it's a real honor to be able to come back. They did a song with me on my Christmas album and then I get to do a couple shows with him for the Christmas tour."

He is now a part of the music group, "7th Ave", which includes his sister Tristin.

Rupp doesn't get many opportunities to come back home, but when that time comes around he savors it.

Rupp added "I love Mankato, it's my hometown. It will always be a special place here and I'll always try to do a show here, every year at least to stay connected to this community. It's always fun when I come down too, to see all the changes that have happened. You know, there is a new store there, there's a new road here, it's always fun for me."

Another member of the Mankato community had a first as well, dancing alongside Rupp during his song "His name is Jesus."

Mankato East High School senior Marissa Starkey and Rupp met at Hosanna Lutheran Church in town and since then both have helped one another throughout their careers.



Starkey said "He always is like 'is this ok, is this good enough for you, do you have enough space'? So, he's very accommodating and like wants me to do well and exceed and go places in my dancing career as well as like he's obviously very talented so it's very cool."

Not only did Starkey perform with Rupp Sunday night, but she also got to star in the official music video.



