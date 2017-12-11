NYPD Responding To Report Of Times Square Area Explosion

Angela Gonzalez was surprised when she began having contractions while she was driving.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a fire just before nine Sunday morning at 2021 Hoffman Road.
Two others suffered life threatening injuries
The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday night, two vehicles were involved in an accident on the corner of Belgrade Avenue and Lee Boulevard in North Mankato.
They would not be alone, as Mankato native and former winner of "The Singoff" with the group "Home Free", Chris Rupp, preceded the quartet.
On average, ballerinas practice their technique 15 hours per week and with that comes endurance which can challenge the body.
