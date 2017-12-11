Rural Legislative Forum In Mankato Postponed To February

The Rural Legislative Forum scheduled in Mankato for next week has been postponed to February.

Greater Mankato Growth says unavoidable circumstances caused the schedule change.

The forum, originally scheduled for Tuesday December 19, will now take place Thursday February 15.

For those who have already registered, your reservation will be transferred to the new date.

If the new date doesn’t work with your schedule, you’re asked to contact the Greater Mankato Growth office for a full refund.