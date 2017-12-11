Minnesota Named Best-Run State In Nation

Minnesota has been named the best-run state in the nation.

That’s according to new study from USA Today. The report cites Minnesota’s strong fiscal management, low unemployment and poverty rates, above-average median household income, and the state’s nearly perfect credit rating.

Since ranking tenth in 2012, Minnesota has consistently climbed in the rankings under the same study, including ranking second last year.

Another recent survey of Minnesotans found that over 80 percent of Minnesotans are optimistic about the state’s future.