Operation Christmas Child Collects 5400 Shoeboxes For Children In Need

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Thanks to generous community donors, children around the world won't be left out this holiday season.
Operation Christmas Child took place back in November in Mankato, with 5400 gift-filled shoeboxes collected this year.
Each shoebox is filled with toys, school supplies and toiletries to be shipped across the globe to a child in need.
Although collections are complete for the season, there is still time to pack a shoebox gift online. A monetary donation toward the cause can also be made online.
