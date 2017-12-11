No Injuries In Kossuth County Plane Crash

No one is injured in a plane crash over the weekend in Kossuth County, Iowa.

Authorities say an instructor and student pilot were taking off in a 1958 Cessna plane when the engine quit at 600 feet.

The instructor turned back to the southwest to try to land on the grass runway, but high winds caused the plane to land on a gravel road near the airport.

The plane then slid off the road and ended up in the ditch.

Authorities say the plane was a total loss.

Both the instructor and student were able to walk away from the scene without injury.