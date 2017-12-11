KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Holiday-Related Injuries

MIDDAY EXPERT: Holiday-Related Injuries

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Dr. Jennifer Johnson, physician with Mayo Clinic Health System joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about holiday-related injuries that happen this time of year. She talked about common items that young children are often exposed to during the holidays that can pose a danger. She also talked about some outdoor risks as well, along with some resources that parents can contact if their child is injured. 