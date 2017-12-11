Electrical Malfunction Causes Sunday House Fire In Mankato

In Mankato, fire officials say an electrical malfunction caused a house to catch fire over the weekend.

Crews arrived at 2021 Hoffman Road around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the power supply of a meter box located outside of the home.

The family was home at the time, but were able to escape before first responders arrived.

Don Lehne with the Mankato Fire Dept. said, " And firefighters responded and found the fire working its way back up the backside of the home and working its way inside on all three levels of the home as well...so they uh knocked it down on the outside went inside and finished knocking it down on the inside...the family...the applicants were out when the firefighters arrived and it's been turned over to the owners now."

A preliminary damage estimate is set at $160,000.

Authorities say the family has found other living arrangements for the time being.