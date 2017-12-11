Mankato Man Arrested After Alleged Assault On Police Officer

Angela Gonzalez was surprised when she began having contractions while she was driving.
Two others suffered life threatening injuries
A Mankato man is arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer on Friday.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a fire just before nine Sunday morning at 2021 Hoffman Road.
Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.
Investigators believe fire was started around a wood burning fire place.
The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday night, two vehicles were involved in an accident on the corner of Belgrade Avenue and Lee Boulevard in North Mankato.
