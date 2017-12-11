Mankato Man Arrested After Alleged Assault On Police Officer

A Mankato man is arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer on Friday.

Authorities say 22-year-old Alex Schneider was approached by police in a store on North Riverfront Drive after being identified for having seven warrants.

When the officer tried to apprehend Schneider... police say he resisted the arrest.

Commander Dan Schisel said, "The male fled as the officer was attempting to hold him at that point the officer did have...did deploy his Taser... and after deploying his Taser a couple of times the subject was then we were able to gain control of the subject and he was arrested."

The officer who arrested Schneider was treated for minor injuries.

Requested charges include 4th degree assault, obstruction with force and possession of a 5th degree controlled substance.