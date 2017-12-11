New Sexual Harassment Procedures Proposed At State Capitol

A pair of legislators are proposing new procedures in wake of sexual harassment allegations at the capitol.

The new rules, proposed by St. Paul Rep. John Lesch and Maple Lake Rep. Marion O'Neill include a faster investigation process once complaints are brought forward, confidential protections as well as due process protections for all parties involved.

Under the new proposal, a complaint could be made by any House member, member of the public, lobbyist, or executive branch official.

Within 7 days, the complaint would need to be referred to the Ethics Committee.

A disposition and ruling then must be filed by the Committee no later than 90 days after receiving the complaint.

Both the accuser and the accused would then have the chance at being reimbursed by the House for reasonable attorney costs.