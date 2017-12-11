Kasota Township Home Total Loss After Fire

Authorities responded to a structure fire on Saturday night located along Ottawa Road in Kasota Township.

Upon arrival it was discovered the house was completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire but the residence was a total loss.

A dog and two cats did not survive the fire. There were no other occupants in the residence at the time of the fire.

Initial investigation by the State Fire Marshall and the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office into the case of the fire indicates it originated around a wood burning fire place.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family who lost everything in the fire.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Kasota Fire Department and seven other agencies gave mutual aide responding to the call.

--KEYC News 12