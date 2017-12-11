Prevent Injuries This Holiday Season

The holidays introduce many new items for kids to get their hands on...decorations, new toys, even candy. Leading to potential choking hazards. Adults are advised to keep a close eye on the younger children...as they prep their homes for guests.



"Being aware that if you maybe don't have kids around full time and maybe you're expecting those grandkids to come over for Christmas. Watching the plug-ins on the Christmas tree, making sure that the kids don't have access to those cords, watching all of that stuff. Decorations that maybe have berries or things that look like fruit, kids might be tempted to pick up and put in their mouth," said Jennifer Johnson, D.O., a family medicine physician with Mayo Clinic Health System.



For those older kids who are interested in hitting the ice or slopes this season...make sure they are adequately prepared before they head outdoors...and not just for the temperatures.



"If you're going to be playing a sport, snowboarding, hockey something like that, putting your helmet on making sure that if you need to have elbow pads or kneepads, you've got those out so you can continue to be active through the whole season," Johnson added.



Some of the most common injuries this time of year are broken bones from slipping on ice, burns and frostbite. If you're unsure of how severe an injury is, you can call a 24-hour nurse line to find the best place to take the injured to get care by dialing, 1-877-412-7575

