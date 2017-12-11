New Ulm Agencies to Host Suicide Prevention Discussion

A community discussion in New Ulm is being held to address the issue of suicide and ways to improve prevention efforts.





The New Ulm Wellness Collective along with several other agencies (The New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, Brown County Human Services, New Ulm Medical Center, Eunoia, Brown County Yellow Ribbon, Turner Hall, Minnesota Valley Funeral Home, and Brown County Public Health) is hosting the "Fostering Connectedness: For the Prevention of Suicide" event. The discussion will cover similar topics laid out by the Center for Disease Control's national suicide prevention program.





"Part of the reason why we really wanted to do it this time of the year is because it is a really lonely time of the year when often people do feel very isolated," said Lori Mathiowetz, a counselor for the New Ulm WELLness Collective.



The discussion will take place between 6 and 8 PM on Wednesday, December 13th at Turner Hall in New Ulm.

For more details, visit the event's Facebook page

