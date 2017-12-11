Gifts Needed For Be A Santa To A Senior

It's the season of giving, but one giving project is in need of more help.

Be A Santa To A Senior allows people to give a gift to area senior citizens.

It's been going on for 7 years. It started by giving just 80 gifts, and now, this year's goal is 353.

They're running a bit behind, only about 100 presents have been accounted for.

"So we need people to come down, pick a tag for a local senior and help out the seniors in our community," Kim Hanson from Home Instead Senior Care said.

After you pick a tag, you buy a gift and return it to the tree unwrapped.

There are 14 tree locations around the area. One of which is at Pioneer Bank on Stadium Road.

"We tend to forget that segment of society really is in as much need as anybody else, and when we were presented with the opportunity to be a host site, we gladly took it on," Mike Kunkel from Pioneer Bank said.

The deadline for the gifts is this Wednesday.

To find a tree near you, visit this link.

--KEYC News 12.