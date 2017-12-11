Kids Ski For Free At Mount Kato

Mount Kato is trying to get kids on the slope this week.

Now through Sunday, December 17, kids 12 and under can get lift tickets for free.

Rental equipment is also half price, and so are lessons for first-time skiers.

The week is an opportunity for kids to learn to ski and snowboard at a young age.

"What do we do here in Minnesota, well there are a lot of options, but coming to ski and snowboard it's a great option," General Manager John Nelson said. "It keeps them busy and gets them out of the house."

Group lessons will be offered weekdays at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 6:00p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30

p.m.

Mount Kato is open Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.