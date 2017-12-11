Eide Bailey Project Set to Bring Job Opportunities to Downtown Mankato

New businesses are increasing in both North Mankato and Mankato, which means more revenue is going towards the cities.

Greater Mankato Growth's Director of Regional Business Intelligence John Considine said developments like these, also open more opportunities for employment.

"Over the last year and a half, there's at least 23 new businesses that have popped up in the new market place," said Considine.

Considine said that there has also been various types of growth within some establishments that opened in the last five to ten years.

A recent development in Mankato, called the Eide Bailey Tower project, has a plan to employ a substantial amount of people.

The project will be a seven–story building, proposed to house 170 employees.

Economic Development Authority's Director of Community Development Paul Vogel said the structure is associated with a full–time employment increase in the community, of around 50 positions.

Vogel said there are more plans on the way.

"One would be Bridge Plaza which is located at the corner of Plum and Riverfront Drive, I think some people remember that's the former location of the Ember's restaurant," said Vogel.

Vogel said his organizations received a request for proposals, out at the former public works site down off of Lamm Street, near the Children's Museum. He added that Friesen's Family Bakery is looking to expand their site and that more projects will appear over the next months.

The Eide Bailey Tower will consist of many indoor establishments including restaurants and retail offices. The space for the structure will be 115 South 2nd Street, currently occupied by a parking lot.

The employment market in both cities is responding well to all the new business. Considine said the area is on pace for another year of record employment.

"Last month we saw the job figures jump up substantially and we're very hopeful that the fourth quarter trends of our marketplace will continue," said Considine.

The Economic Development Authority set a meeting on Monday to review pre-development details of the Eide Bailey Tower and make a recommendation to the city council.