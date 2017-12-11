Three Mavericks Earn WCHA Weekly Awards After Sweep Over Lakers

The nationally ranked MSU men's hockey team improved to 11–5-0 following their WCHA series sweep at Lake Superior State over the weekend.



The Mavericks dominated on the road outscoring the Lakers 12–1 in the series with 15 players scoring points for the purple and gold.

Monday, three of the Mavs earned conference honors.

Senior forward, Zeb Knutson, earned the WCHA offensive player of the week award recording five points with two goals and three assists.

Junior defenseman Daniel Brickley was named defensive player of the week, and freshman center Jake Jaremko received rookie of the week honors.



"The guys went out and did a lot of heavy lifting this weekend. We already talked about Zeb, and Jake Jaremko has been on fire as a freshman. I think he's third in the country in freshman scoring with 17 points. There's a lot of good freshman out there in college hockey. I think that says something about his consistent effort, and Brickley has been a special player this entire season," said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.



"I try to be a two way player as much as I can. Defense is as important as my offensive side of things. If I can not stay in the defensive zone as much, gives me more offensive, myself, coach and the rest of the team pride ourselves in the D–end and get the puck moving north so we can play offense, put the puck in the net, and hopefully I can contribute as much as possible," said Brickley.

Seventh rated MSU returns to action this Friday and Saturday for a home series against Alabama Huntsville. We'll have more from the Mavericks later this week on KEYC News 12.