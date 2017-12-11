Eide Bailly Center Construction Begins Next Spring

A proposed TIF for the upcoming Eide Bailly Center was reviewed at Monday evening's Economic Development Authority meeting.



"Essentially what you're looking at is the TIF over the next 15 years on a pay as you go basis. $1.9 million. A city renaissance of $400,000 going towards the building, that has a loan repayable term of 5% interest and a term of 10 years," Pat Hentges, Mankato City Manager says.

The seven–story development in downtown Mankato will feature retail and hospitality space on the first floor, office space on the second through sixth floors, and will also include a privately–owned 199–stall parking ramp.

"The fact that the ramp is a taxable component, perhaps we have developed a model now that could look at the development of private ramps such as you see in the Twin Cities that could utilize a pay–as–you–go tax increment model," Hentges says.

Construction of the 69,000 square foot building will begin in the spring of 2018 on the corner of Main and South Second streets.

Possible changes to the Rehabilitation Program Guidelines and Policies was also brought to the table at tonight's meeting.

At a request of less than $5,000, the changes would better address emergency needs such as furnace replacement and frozen water pipes for local area homes.

The motion will be brought before the council on January 8.

-- KEYC News 12