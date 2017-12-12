Albert Lea Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash

One person is killed in a single vehicle crash in Freeborn County.

Authorities responded to the scene on Hammer Road in Albert Lea just after 8:30 Monday night.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle in the south ditch. Police say it appears the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, a 45-year-old Albert Lea man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver appeared to not have been wearing a seat belt and alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.