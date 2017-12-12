Elysian Man Sentenced For Stealing From Former Employer

An Elysian man is sentenced to jail time after stealing equipment from his former employer last year.

45-year-old Chad Alexander Phillips is sentenced to 20 days in jail followed by 10 years of probation. He must also undergo 40 hours of community service and pay over $33,000 in restitution.

Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft after charging more than $15,000 to Seneca Foods, where he worked as a manager in Blue Earth until last December.

Authorities estimate he stole another $20,000 in equipment.

A second theft by swindle charge was dismissed.