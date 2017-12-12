Elysian Man Sentenced For Stealing From Former Employer

One person is killed in a single vehicle crash in Freeborn County.
One person is killed in a single vehicle crash in Freeborn County.
An Elysian man is sentenced to jail time after stealing equipment from his former employer last year.
An Elysian man is sentenced to jail time after stealing equipment from his former employer last year.
Gavin Hill led authorities on a 50 mile chase in September.
Gavin Hill led authorities on a 50 mile chase in September.
A Mankato man is arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer on Friday.
A Mankato man is arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer on Friday.
New businesses are increasing in both North Mankato and Mankato, which means more revenue is going towards the cities and more opportunities for employment.
New businesses are increasing in both North Mankato and Mankato, which means more revenue is going towards the cities and more opportunities for employment.
Investigators believe fire was started around a wood burning fireplace.
Investigators believe fire was started around a wood burning fireplace.