KEYC - Mankato Teen Sentenced For High Speed Pursuit

Mankato Teen Sentenced For High Speed Pursuit

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -
A Mankato teen is sentenced for a pursuit he led authorities on in September.
18 year old Gavin Hill was sentenced to 94 days in jail after being convicted of motor vehicle theft, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, both felonies.
According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Hill led members of 9 different law enforcement agencies on a 50 mile pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.
Hill was also involved in a pursuit in February of this year involving authorities from LeSueur and Sibley Counties.
---KEYC News 12