Mankato Teen Sentenced For High Speed Pursuit

A Mankato teen is sentenced for a pursuit he led authorities on in September.

18 year old Gavin Hill was sentenced to 94 days in jail after being convicted of motor vehicle theft, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, both felonies.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Hill led members of 9 different law enforcement agencies on a 50 mile pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

Hill was also involved in a pursuit in February of this year involving authorities from LeSueur and Sibley Counties.

