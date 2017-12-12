THRIVE: Dressing For The Winter Weather

Many of have heard to dress in layers for cold weather, but Mankato Clinic Family Medicine Dr. John Benson said that's up to personal preference.

"Dressing in layers, I don't think, is that much warmer than a nice big, heavy coat, but if you dress in layers, if you get too warm, you can take a layer off, but if you get warm, you can put it back on," Benson said.

He said what's most important is to be prepared for the worst when it's cold.

"Hats and mittens are pretty important," he said. "You don't necessarily have to wear them, but to just have them as maybe a survival kit in the car."

One of concerns of not dressing for the weather is frostbite.

"Once it gets down to near zero, it doesn't take more than about 10 to 15 minutes and you can get frostbite," he said.

Hypothermia is also possible after too much exposure to freezing temperatures.

Groups to pay special care to in the cold are the elderly and babies.

"The baby should not go outside and not go in a car seat without a little bit of a snowsuit, jumpsuit and something that covers their heads and their hands," he said.

Also, make sure the baby has a cover for the car seat.

