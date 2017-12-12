"Flask" Cocktail Bar To Open By Christmas

The Mankato Independent Original restaurant group is close to opening a high-end cocktail bar called "Flask".



The group bought the former Bicker Inn located at 100 East Walnut Street, and have been working on renovating it with their own personal touches.



Owners say they are hoping to have the new establishment open by Christmas, but it will depend on how long it takes for some equipment to arrive.



They say they didn't like to see the vacancy in the area, and it will be a great addition with its proximity to the Mankato Civic Center.

--KEYC News 12