"Flask" Cocktail Bar To Open By Christmas

Two people are charged following a drug bust in Blue Earth County. According to the criminal complaint, agents searched the Mankato home located in a park and drug treatment facility zone Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services has revoked the license of an Eagle Lake daycare provider after reports of abuse.
The Mankato Independent Original restaurant group is close to opening a high-end cocktail bar called "Flask".
Robert Trueblood was caught in an undercover BCA sting operation earlier this year.
Gavin Hill led authorities on a 50 mile chase in September.
The Mankato Independent Original restaurant group is planning a move and adding a new establishment.
Another republican has entered the race to represent District 23B.
The Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls outscored their opponents a combined 216-30
