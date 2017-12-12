KEYC - MIO Office Moves Into Old Neighbors Location

MIO Office Moves Into Old Neighbors Location

The Mankato Independent Original restaurant group is planning a move and adding a new establishment.
 
Ownership says the old Neighbors location that was lost to a fire in January, will be turned into offices for MIO.


The group says they will also use the building for storage for their catering business.


Demolition equipment was out earlier this week taking down part of the facility.

