Parents Looking For Answers After Abuse Investigation

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has revoked the license of an Eagle Lake daycare provider after reports of abuse.



A report to the Blue Earth County Human Services alleged serious incidents of abuse in the family child care home run by Mary and Angela Huber. An investigation determined Mary Huber subjected children to corporal punishment...including such things as holding one child's face in a pool until they asked for help and tying a rope around a child's hand and pulling them around the yard over rough surfaces. It also claims Mary Huber subjected children to physical and emotional abuse and threatened additional punishment if children told their parents.



"I never saw this coming...I didn't see the signs...when your kids are being threatened they hide things very well," a parent of a child who attended the daycare said.



Mary and Angela Huber's license was suspended in an order dated September 5th of this year. Angela Huber was found responsible for maltreatment for allegedly failing to report the abuse. Now that the investigation by DHS is complete...parents are still waiting on answers.



"Once they did all the investigating there was no more contact. It was okay they got their license revoked...okay...what's happening now."

"This is something that should be stayed on top of for these children. I think as adults and as parents we need to be their advocate and this needs to be a faster process because of that."

The County attorney's office is reviewing the case to decide whether or not to file criminal charges. The Hubers have the right to appeal the decision.



"Complacency is a problem as well. You're the adult you should have been there to protect my children, that was your job. There needs to be a punishment for those of those types of behavior and I'd like to see it move with forward with that. I think criminal charges definitely need to be pursued."

"This isn't something that I feel should be overlooked or just a slap on the hand. Yeah you take away their daycare license and they can't work with children but they can get a job many other places and they can move on with their life, where our children this may be something that sticks with them for the rest of their lives."

--KEYC News 12