Former Pastor Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

A former area pastor is sentenced on child pornography charges.

Robert Trueblood was caught in an undercover BCA sting operation earlier this year.

He was accused of sending sexually explicit photographs of young males under the screen name "PervyPastor".

In October, he changed his plea to guilty on one felony count of possession of electronic child pornography.

Court records show Trueblood was sentenced on Monday to 90 days on jail and five years supervised probation.

