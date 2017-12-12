Nationally Ranked Mavericks Near Halfway Point

Through the first half, the 7th–ranked MSU men's hockey team is near the top of the WCHA in 2nd just behind BGSU.

While the Mavs aren't perfect on the year, they are resilient.

The purple and gold have yet to be swept this season and look to continue the trend.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has a recap of their success.



After opening the 2017 campaign with a loss, the Mavericks traveled out to the East Coast with two statement wins against then second ranked Boston University.



"It set the expectation level for our guys, and I think we were excited about going out to the east coast. I'm sure David Quinn and Boston University are excited to come here next year to try and return the favor, but that's a long ways away. I think the group was excited about going and playing in a hostile environment," said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.



"We knew how huge of a series that was going to be. I think everyone was pretty excited about going out to Boston, playing a good hockey team, and I think that set us up for success this year," said Brad McClure, MSU senior forward.

The Mavericks tallied their 4th series sweep over the weekend, improving to 11–5–0.

"We want to play as long as we can as a group. In order to do that, we have to put a body of work for at the end of the year, when the NCAA is looking to choose who earns their way to the NCAA tournament, our body of work is good enough to get us there. The only way to do that is try and put day to day, and weekend to weekend at being successful. When they're not, human nature creeps in, and they look into a mirror and say we have to do better," said Hastings.



"If we're down coming into an intermission, nobody is negative in the locker room, everyone is saying something to get better. Guys never want to quit, not until that last buzzer and end of third, overtime or what not. The resilience is incredible," said Daniel Brickley, MSU junior defenseman.

The Mavericks are averaging almost four goals per game this season outscoring opponents 60–38.

MSU will try to go for another series sweep this weekend when the squad battles Alabama–Huntsville at the Verizon Center.

--KEYC News 12