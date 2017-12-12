Holiday Season Shoplifting Acquires Attention from Local Stores

There are pros and cons to the holidays, but for stores, one downside to the season is shoplifting.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said there were 393 reported shoplifting arrests from just last week, with five major stores targeted.



"Number one would be the Walmart store, number two is Scheels, number three is Fleet Farm, number four is Target and the last one is Shopko," said Schisel.

He said these five stores account for about 78 percent of shoplifting arrests.

Local shops are taking the proper steps to prevent this crime from occurring at their store.

Primp Boutique's Store Manager Amy Oberle said showing great customer service prevents theft along with other things.

"We have really great neighbors too and we all keep an eye out for each other," said Oberle.

She said employees usually look for warning signs like big bags or people refusing help with things.

Primp Boutique has had two known instances this year and Oberle said she hopes those are the only two.

"We have cameras inside and outside to make sure we can watch at all times, we also have the wonderful Mankato Police department just two blocks down so we're very grateful for them, said Oberle.

The three levels of offenses for shoplifting are a felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor. The penalties range from a 90 day jail sentence to a $3,000 fine, to over a year in prison for the most serious punishment.